Morning Digest, May 25

NUMBER OF SINGAPORE’S ULTRA-RICH INCREASED BY 6.9% IN 2022, EXPECTED TO REACH 5,300 BY 2027

SINGAPORE: While the number of very rich people around the globe dropped by 3.8 per cent in 2022, Singapore bucked that trend with a 6.9 per cent increase in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in the country.

In 2021, the country had 4,206 UHNWIs. Last year, their number grew to 4,498. And by 2027, this number is expected to grow by over 17 per cent to 5,300, says a report by London-based Knight Frank, an international property company.

Read more here…

MAID WORKING FOR EXPAT FAMILY SAYS THEY WOULD FINE HER $2 TO $10 FOR EVERY MISTAKE, EMPLOYER ALSO THREATENS TO CUT HER SALARY

SINGAPORE: A maid who has been working for a Malaysian expatriate family since 2018 took to social media asking others for advice on her working conditions.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group, the maid wrote: “The problem is with the wife, for her everything is not right even for my vegetable can’t put inside the fridge so I have to put it outside”.

Read more here…

HONG LING SHARES THROWBACK PHOTOS FOR CHINESE VALENTINE’S DAY; NETIZEN SAYS THEY’VE BEEN DATING SINCE CHILDHOOD

SINGAPORE: In celebration of Chinese Valentine’s Day, local artist Hong Ling posted baby pictures of herself and her fiance, Nick Teo, on her Instagram page. The photos show her baby photo holding a telephone, as if calling Nick Teo who is also holding a telephone.

Hong Ling stated in her post caption: “Hello, just wanna tell you 520 快乐” which translates to ‘Happy Chinese Valentine’s Day’.

Read more here…

NAOMI NEO’S SON IS MORE ATTACHED TO HER THAN TO HIS FATHER

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, Naomi Neo shared a snippet of her husband, Han, talking to their son, asking him to spend time with his dad. Apparently, the child does not want to do anything without his mommy.

Naomi Neo stated in her post caption: “Sorry dad, our bond’s stronger than his love for spidey.”

Read more here…

MAID IS RUDE TO HER EMPLOYER, OFTEN REPLIES, “HMM”, WITHOUT EVEN LOOKING UP WHEN SHE IS GIVEN INSTRUCTIONS

SINGAPORE: A frustrated employer took to social media asking others for advice on how to deal with her rude helper.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group, the woman asked: “how do U deal with rude maids? When u tell them an instruction, they go hmm and never look at u. I would prefer a yes mdm. If I m lucky, she will say yeah”.

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg