S$8.6m villa — That’s what Roxanne Tong’s father is reportedly preparing as dowry

Hong Kong — Actress Roxanne Tong, 33, and actor Kenneth Ma, 46, have been going out for only six months but the media is speculating that they will be tying the knot soon.

Roxanne’s father, former actor Tong Chun Chung, has reportedly been preparing her dowry — not jewellery but a luxury villa in the swanky Mid-Levels district.

Overlooking the sea, the 2,000 sq ft home is said to have cost him a whopping HK$50 million (S$8.6 million). Roxanne’s name is said to be the only one on the title deed.

Hong Kong media have spotted Ma spending more time at Roxanne’s home recently, which they believe is the couple’s way of preparing for their big day. The couple was also spotted driving towards their new home on one of their dates.

Ma had mentioned how his mother wants him to settle down as soon as possible, which is why the Hong Kong media is convinced that wedding bells will soon be ringing for the duo.

Ma has yet to comment on the rumours, which the media say is highly unusual as he is usually quick to point something out as fake news.

Roxanne is also a television host, model and former beauty pageant contestant.

She was born in Hong Kong, the older of two children. Her uncle Kent Tong is also an actor.

She graduated from University College London.

In 2012, Roxanne competed in the Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant and placed in the Top 6. She was awarded the Tourism Ambassador Award. She signed with Primo and became a model.

Later, she joined TVB and made her acting debut in the sitcom Come Home Love as Lee Sze Sze. She also co-hosted the education programme Sidewalk Scientist (Season 2). /TISG