Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin confirmed to be dating

Seoul — The South Korean drama Crash Landing On You is no doubt one of the hottest shows of 2020.

The 16-episode series began in December 2019 and ended in February 2020. Its stars have, however, been reported to be keeping in touch.

The media outlet Dispatched reported on Friday (Jan 1) that led actress Son Ye Jin and co-star Hyun Bin have been seeing each other since the conclusion of the drama. Their agencies also confirmed that the duo are currently dating.

The same afternoon, Son took to Instagram to share news of her relationship with Hyun Bin. She posted a photo of a basket of flowers with the following caption:

“It’s a new year.

Appearing in front of all of you with news about my personal life rather than work-related news for the first time, I wonder why I feel so embarrassed..

Hmm…mm..umm…

Yes, that’s how it turned out..^.^

Haha…

Umm…^^;;

I’m not sure what I should say, but I thought I should at least say something to all of you..

It feels very awkward and strange..^^;

I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care…

The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart.. I hope there will be many good things in the new year. Be healthy. Ppyong.”

Son, 38, rose to fame in romance-themed films and television series such as The Classic (2003), Summer Scent (2003), A Moment To Remember (2004) and April Snow (2005).

She has won acting recognition for her versatility in diverse genres, notably in Alone In Love (2006), My Wife Got Married (2008), The Pirates (2014) and the 2016 films The Truth Beneath and The Last Princess. She is also known for her lead roles in romance dramas, such as Something In The Rain (2018) and, of course, Crash Landing On You (2019–2020).

Hyun Bin, also 38, first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name Is Kim Sam Soon.

Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows, including the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), the fantasy drama Memories Of The Alhambra (2018–2019) and Crash Landing On You (2019–2020).

Hyun Bin’s popularity soared when he starred in a series of box office hits: The action thriller Confidential Assignment (2017), the crime thrillers The Swindlers (2017) and The Negotiation (2018) as well as the horror movie Rampant (2018). /TISG