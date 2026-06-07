Singapore breaks into global top 10 startup ecosystems index for the first time

SINGAPORE: Singapore has achieved a major milestone in the global startup landscape, entering the world’s top ten startup ecosystems for the first time, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 released by global startup ecosystem research centre StartupBlink.

The annual index evaluates 1,500 cities and 100 countries worldwide, measuring startup ecosystem performance based on factors such as activity levels, ecosystem quality, business environment conditions, startup exits, company valuations, corporate participation and innovation support.

The city of Singapore climbed into tenth place globally, securing a spot among the world’s leading startup hubs for the first time. The city ranked behind established innovation centres including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, London, Los Angeles and Boston. It was also placed behind Beijing, Tel Aviv, Shanghai and Paris.

According to StartupBlink, Singapore recorded growth of 26.7 per cent, reflecting continued momentum in startup activity and the strength of its fintech sector. The city also achieved the distinction of ranking first globally for startup community activity and second worldwide in fintech.

The report highlighted the role of major corporations in supporting the ecosystem, naming Singtel, Crypto.com and SMRT Corporation among key participants. It also identified Airwallex, Ninja Van and Carousell as prominent startups contributing to the city’s startup landscape.

While Singapore reached a new milestone in the city rankings, Singapore’s national position remained unchanged. The country retained fourth place globally, supported by growth of 24.4 per cent and an ecosystem value of US$292.1 billion (S$375.44 billion).

StartupBlink noted that Singapore’s country ranking was broadly stable compared with the previous year, underlining the nation’s continued strength as one of the world’s leading startup destinations.

The report also shed light on broader trends across the Asia-Pacific region, where performance was mixed. Regional growth stood at 5.6 per cent, with overall results weighed down by a 7.9 per cent contraction in China. Both Beijing and Shanghai registered declines, although Hong Kong emerged as a notable bright spot with positive growth.

Elsewhere in Asia, India climbed to 21st place globally, driven by expansion in cities such as New Delhi and Hyderabad. Japan ranked 18th while South Korea placed 19th, with both countries benefiting from growth in secondary cities.

Taiwan entered the global top 20 country rankings for the first time, a performance StartupBlink attributed to the strength of its semiconductor ecosystem.

Australia also improved its standing, returning to the global top ten country rankings in ninth place on the back of growth in Sydney and Melbourne.

Beyond Asia-Pacific, the report found that Europe expanded by 7.3 per cent, a rate that remained below the global average. North America recorded stronger growth of 12.9 per cent, while the Middle East and Africa emerged as the fastest-growing region, posting an expansion rate of 20.2 per cent.

At the country level, the United States maintained its position as the world’s leading startup ecosystem, followed by the United Kingdom and Israel.