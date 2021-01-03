Jay Chou jokes he can read only one line from article in English

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Jay Chou is not just the King of Mandopop, the popular singer-actor is also active in social media with 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

He is the most followed Taiwan artiste on the platform and uses it to promote his work as well as to engage with his fans and fellow celebrities. The affable artiste is not afraid to poke fun at himself online.

Chou, 41, recently shared a post to promote the latest release in China of the popular video game Call Of Duty: Mobile.

On Dec 29, 2020, he uploaded a screenshot of a South China Morning Post article about his endorsement of the game. Accompanying the picture was the caption, “I only understand the last line of the article”, which humoured fans to no end.

The line stated: “King of Chinese pop Jay Chou”.

Chou was definitely joking as he has acted in the Hollywood film The Green Hornet in a role that required him to speak in English.

Chou’s fans and celebrity fans then took to the comments section to join in the humour. “It’s okay, the last sentence is the most important,” said his protege Canadian-Taiwanese singer Patrick Brasca, while Vanness Wu used the explosion and high five emojis to illustrate how he felt about the caption.

A fan online even took a jab at the star, writing: “Trying to play dumb again and don’t want to release new songs.”

However, there were also clueless fans who told Chou to get his wife, Taiwanese-Australian model Hannah Quinlivan, 27, to translate it for him.

Chou is also a rapper, record producer, film director, businessman and magician. Dubbed the King of Mandopop, and having sold more than 30 million albums, he is one of the best-selling artistes in mainland China and is known for his work with lyricist Vincent Fang, with whom he has frequently collaborated on his music. /TISG