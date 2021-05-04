Rain shares how much the choreography cost for his recent collaborations

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean star Rain surprised Kim Joon Ho on the latest episode of My Ugly Duckling by revealing how much he paid for his most recent choreography.

Comedian Kim Joon Ho together with his friends KCM and Lee Sang Min visited Rain at his agency during the May 2 broadcast of the SBS reality show. Kim Joon Ho shared that he had recently launched his own cat character and asked if Rain would be willing to come up with the choreography for his new character’s theme song.

Lee Sang Min asked Rain how much choreography costs these days, compared to back when he was still active as a singer and music producer, reported Soompi.

“Choreography these days? It’s really expensive,” replied Rain.

- Advertisement -

He went on to reveal, “Right now, we receive choreography from both foreign choreographers and Korean choreographers [while working on a song]. We end up with three different versions, and we combine them to come up with the final choreography for the song.”

Using his recent collaborations with Park Jin Young and Chungha as examples, Rain continued, “In the case of ‘Switch to Me,’ I think the total cost came to about 30 million won [approximately S$36,000], and I think the choreography costs for ‘Why Don’t We‘ came out to around 20 million won [approximately S$23,000].”

Born on June 25, 1982 Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and music producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009). The latter made him the first Korean to win an MTV award./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg