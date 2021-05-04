Entertainment Celebrity Rain shares how much the choreography cost for his recent collaborations

Rain shares how much the choreography cost for his recent collaborations

Both foreign and Korean choreographers are used

Rain revealed to Kim Joon Ho the cost of choreography for his collabs. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Korean star Rain surprised Kim Joon Ho on the latest episode of My Ugly Duckling by revealing how much he paid for his most recent choreography.

Comedian Kim Joon Ho together with his friends KCM and Lee Sang Min visited Rain at his agency during the May 2 broadcast of the SBS reality show. Kim Joon Ho shared that he had recently launched his own cat character and asked if Rain would be willing to come up with the choreography for his new character’s theme song.

Lee Sang Min asked Rain how much choreography costs these days, compared to back when he was still active as a singer and music producer, reported  Soompi.

“Choreography these days? It’s really expensive,” replied Rain.

- Advertisement -

He went on to reveal, “Right now, we receive choreography from both foreign choreographers and Korean choreographers [while working on a song]. We end up with three different versions, and we combine them to come up with the final choreography for the song.”

Kim Joon Ho asked Rain how much does his choreography cost. Picture: Instagram

Using his recent collaborations with Park Jin Young and Chungha as examples, Rain continued, “In the case of ‘Switch to Me,’ I think the total cost came to about 30 million won [approximately S$36,000], and I think the choreography costs for ‘Why Don’t We‘ came out to around 20 million won [approximately S$23,000].”

Born on June 25, 1982 Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and music producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009). The latter made him the first Korean to win an MTV award./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Josephine Teo: Covid fallout on SG jobs worse if not for partnership between Govt, unions and employers

Singapore -- According to outgoing Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs in Singapore would have been worse if not for the tripartite partnership in place. Mrs Teo, who will succeed Mr S Iswaran as Minister for...
View Post
Featured News

Orphan brothers who were homeless ask for help to furnish rental flat

Singapore -- Two orphan brothers who were found sleeping on a staircase landing during the circuit breaker last year are now asking a charity organisation to help them furnish their rental flat. They were found by Madam Sarimah, a woman from the...
View Post
Featured News

Police investigating ‘Hwa Chong’ lady and her YouTube channel showing similar racist incidents

Singapore -- The lady who was filmed on the MRT asking other commuters what race they belonged to apparently has a YouTube channel with videos of many such incidents. The videos show the same woman passing comments on strangers, who are usually...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent