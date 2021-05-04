Lee Hyori talks about having children, feeling happy and more

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Veteran Korean star Lee Hyori looked amazing in Harper’s Bazaar magazine. The beauty collaborated with the French brand L’Occitane en Provence for the Gift the Nature campaign for the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

The campaign is a part of the Rethink Beauty CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) campaign and it presents a special eco-gifting service in order to reduce the use of paper boxes and paper shopping bags. Lee Hyori is seen using an eco-bag that is made from recycled cotton and can be used for multiple purposes, as reported by Soompi.

The photos were shot on Jeju Island. Lee Hyori opened up about herself in an interview after the photoshoot. She said that she feels happy in her daily life when her husband makes dinner for her after she returns home, when she can spend time in nature and when her dogs can walk and run on a dirt road. The star also shared about how she came to plan to have a child.

She revealed, “I think that I came to this world in order to learn something. They say that parenting is the best for studying the heart. I want to learn about the love, sacrifice and effort that’s only possible for a mom.”

Lee Hyori shared about her new hobby, which is making ceramics.

She explained, “Using my own hands to make the things I want to is a special experience. After learning how to make ceramics, I’ve been making [figures of] pets to gift to friends.”

Speaking about a recent gift she especially liked, Lee Hyori shared, “When Soonshim (Lee Hyori’s pet dog) died, I was very sad and had a difficult time. After I ate the sweet imported cookies sent by designer Yoni, my mood improved, and it comforted me a lot. I think this is what a genuine gift is.”

When asked who she wanted to comfort these days, Lee Hyori replied, “As the issue with Covid-19 is prolonged, I think everyone is tired and angry. Indiscriminate violence against people of colour is an example. What can we do to make people not angry? I think about that a lot. I want to comfort people with laughter or song.”

Lee Hyori recommended Soyou's "Good Night MY LOVE," which she wrote the lyrics for, as a song to comfort people. Asked when people would have the chance to get comforted by Lee Hyori's voice, the artist replied, "I'm not the type to plan things. If I find a good song or get an opportunity like Refund Sisters, it can be anytime!"

