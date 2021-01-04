Entertainment Celebrity Prince William and Prince Harry's future relationship may be clearer when they...

Prince William and Prince Harry’s future relationship may be clearer when they meet later this year

"The litmus test will be the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday in June," said royal correspondent Rebecca English in a recent column for the Daily Mail

Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton race each other. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been rocky for some time now. News of this nature is usually based on speculation and comes through anonymous reports but the royal siblings have addressed their issues head-on.

Prince Harry shared that he and his brother were “on different paths” during an October 2019 interview for the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. 

“Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under … stuff happens,” he told ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby at the time. “But look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers.”

Still, Harry was hopeful about the future of his and William’s relationship, elaborating:

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly. The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers it’s just as I said, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry may reconcile. Picture: Instagram

Harry and William are expected to reunite face-to-face later this year after spending most of last year on different continents due to the travel restrictions put in place due to the pandemic. Harry and his wife, Meghan relocated to California last year. Royal insiders say that Harry and William will reunite this summer and how they interact then will determine the future of their relationship.

“Will the family be reconciled?” royal correspondent Rebecca English questioned in a recent column for the Daily Mail. “The litmus test will be the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday in June, which is followed by the planned unveiling at Kensington Palace of the long-awaited memorial statue to William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, Covid permitting.”

Prince Harry’s attendance is expected at both occasions if at all possible, and royal insiders will be paying close attention to how he and William are together. “If the two brothers can make that work, then we have hope,” a royal source explained.

Fingers crossed that Will and Harry do more than just “make that work.”

