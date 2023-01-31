Netizen says ‘the rubbish bin is just five metres away. What’s wrong with people?’

SINGAPORE — A photo of burnt sugar cane left on a pathway got a public member wondering what was wrong with people.

“The bin is just five metres away. What’s wrong with people?” asked a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Monday (Jan 30). He attached a photo of the rubbish bin a few steps away from the burnt pile of sugar cane.

Netizens commented that the rubbish bin was not large enough to store the debris. “The bin is too small to burn the sugar cane and the incense paper. Authorities should get a bigger bin like the cage during CNY time, so they can burn inside rather than on the floor as some will abide by the regulations,” said Facebook user Tan Richard.

“Sugar cane can’t go in la, should use the one open fencing then no issue,” added Facebook user Hinic Ethan Ong.

Others noted there were allocated places to burn incense. “It’s damaging property. There are allocated places for it, which are specially designated because they’re safe. And one of them is right in front of that spot,” said Facebook user Enoch Boanerges.

Another netizen said such behaviour would give the cleaners a headache. “Irresponsible people attitude think of their own convenience just because the ground is wet. The sweepers’ headache encounter. Fine the family, check CCTV.”

Facebook user Loh Wai Poon made a feasible suggestion to help avoid such issues. “I think the government should seek advice from the religious leaders on the size of the burning bins and procedures,” he wrote.

“We are a small country, and we are also eco- conscious. So come out with a procedure on how to burn offerings that are both traditional and eco-friendly is important to change our habits. Let us buy the idea, not force it on us.” /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg