Please stop throwing hair out the window, we have your DNA now: Punggol HDB residents

Another incident of escaping the window highlighted on social media...

Photo: IG screengrab/sgfollowsall

Hana O

Singapore — A notice was spotted in a Punggol HDB (Housing and Development Board) block urging a resident to stop throwing their bundles of out the window because enters the neighbour’s unit.

Living in high-rise establishments often leads to certain nuisances, whether it be discarded cigarettes entering a lower unit or .

A photo uploaded by Instagram page sgfollowsall on Sunday (Aug 29) highlighted a rather new concern: hair bundles.

“Please stop throwing your bundles of hair out the window. They flew into our units and again. We have your hair and DNA now. We will hand them over to the police and NEA () if you don’t stop. Please be considerate!” the neighbours wrote.

Attached, was a photo of the collected hair by residents at Block 107D Edgefield Plains.

Photo: IG screengrab/sgfollowsall

Another incident of litter escaping the window was highlighted on social media recently.

A video of rubbish being thrown out the window in an HDB unit at Ang Mo Kio is circulating online.

“I already reveal the unit number details to MP (Member of Parliament). Hope they do something to this ridiculous owner who keeps throwing things down,” said the individual who recorded the scene.

“And now is -19 situation. You anyhow throw rubbish even I shouted (at) them but still throw.”

The concerned member of the public noted there was a below, with kids and walking around.

Netizens urged the individual to inform NEA of the incident. /TISG

Tags: , , , ,
