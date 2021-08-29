Rubbish thrown out of window by resident in HDB, caught on camera

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public called out a Housing Board block resident on Facebook for an irresponsible action of littering.

The netizen shared about the incident and the resident’s inconsiderate behaviour in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore” with other netizens.

According to his caption, the litterbug resided at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 Block 122. He also shared that he had already contacted a member of parliament and shared the litterbug’s full address including the unit number, hoping that action will be taken against the resident who has been caught littering several times.

Even when the netizen shouts at them, they continue to litter without caring about other people or the environment.

The netizen expresses his worries about the fact that a coffee shop is located below the resident’s unit. Many young children and elderly people are walking around, which could potentially be dangerous for them if the litter thrown down does hit them.

In his post, the netizen also included two videos.

The first video caught the moment that the resident was caught littering. At the start of the 39-second clip, rubbish could be seen being thrown out of a window. While it was unclear what was being discarded, it appeared to be light and was most likely to be paper or plastic items.

During the video, the netizen could be heard shouting angrily at the resident and accusing them of “anyhow throwing things”. He also pointed towards the unit while saying that the resident lived on the third floor.

In the second video, the netizen shared his whereabouts, pointing out that the resident was located near Lift A in the building. Towards the end of his video, he commented that he was currently at Block 122.

Another netizen urged him to bring the matter up to the National Environment Agency (NEA). However, the poster mentioned that it was difficult to do so due to a maximum file submission size of 5 MB that prevented him from attaching the videos.

