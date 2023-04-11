Morning Digest, April 11

OPINION | Govt members should make greater effort to provide fuller picture of things so that public members can judge less, plus other stories in review

Regular readers of TISG will be aware that there have been many stories from dissatisfied customers of various hawker stalls who are unhappy with food portion size. However, food stallholders have difficulty meeting high rents on the other side. It would appear that customers and stallholders alike are having struggles. When interviewed by CNA, several stallholders at the Geylang Serai Bazaar have said they are losing money after paying over $20,000 in rental fees and not getting enough business. Read more here…

3 arrested for drunk driving after lorry overturns in serious accident along CTE

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested two men and one woman under suspicion of drunk driving after they were involved in a serious traffic accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) heading towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), yesterday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force reported that the accident occurred at 7.15 am yesterday and that one person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Telegram was abuzz with photos taken by eyewitnesses that showed an overturned lorry and multiple emergency vehicles in the area.

Woman rescued after being spotted walking along the outside ledge of Jalan Basar building

SINGAPORE: A woman was rescued from the exterior ledge of a building in Jalan Besar on Saturday (8 Apr). She reportedly decided to walk along the ledge to seek help after she was locked either in or out of one of the units of the building, according to differing accounts by eyewitnesses. The Singapore Civil Defense Force said that it received a call for assistance around 10 am. Together with the police, it broke into a unit on the third floor to rescue the woman. No one was injured in the rescue operation.

Less than 1 hour travel time back to Singapore from JB as Easter long weekend winds down

SINGAPORE: Following days of heavy congestion as Singaporeans flocked to the other side of the Causeway during the Good Friday-Easter long weekend, traffic has finally eased along the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Travellers could return to Singapore in less than an hour, as Easter Sunday wound down, from around 7.30 pm onwards.

Singapore Food Agency set to greenlight 16 insect species for food consumption

SINGAPORE: 16 species of insects, including crickets, silkworm cocoons, and grasshoppers, will soon be approved by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to be sold locally for food consumption. The public can expect to be able to eat these insects in their dishes from the second half of this year.

The approval comes after SFA launched a public consultation on the regulation of insects and insect products that took place 5 Oct to 4 Dec last year. The report showed that some businesses welcomed the import of edible insects, while some people worried about the safety of eating insects.

