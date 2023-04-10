Woman rescued after being spotted walking along the outside ledge of Jalan Basar building

SINGAPORE: A woman was rescued from the exterior ledge of a building in Jalan Besar on Saturday (8 Apr). She reportedly decided to walk along the ledge to seek help after she was locked either in or out of one of the units of the building, according to differing accounts by eyewitnesses.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said that it received a call for assistance around 10 am. Together with the police, it broke into a unit on the third floor to rescue the woman. No one was injured in the rescue operation.

According to Channel 8 News, some have said that the woman was trapped in a unit of the building, although the reason she was locked in the unit remains unclear. To escape, she took the risk of climbing out of the window and walking along the ledge of the building to seek help.

However, some catering operators nearby told Channel 8 reporters that the woman crawled out the window to get her things but unexpectedly couldn’t get back into the unit, forcing her to walk along the ledge to ask for help.

A public member who witnessed the incident said that he saw the woman standing along the exterior wall of the third floor. They tried to call the woman while she shouted “David” and “friend” into the nearby unit.

The police soon arrived at the scene and asked him to move away from the scene for safety reasons, so the eyewitness left. When he passed by about 30 minutes later, the situation had been resolved.

