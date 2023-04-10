Less than 1 hour travel time back to Singapore from JB as Easter long weekend winds down

SINGAPORE: Following days of heavy congestion as Singaporeans flocked to the other side of the Causeway during the Good Friday-Easter long weekend, traffic has finally eased along the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Travellers could return to Singapore in less than an hour, as Easter Sunday wound down, from around 7.30 pm onwards.

According to the Checkpoint.sg mobile application, the estimated travel time from Johor Bahru to Woodlands checkpoint on Sunday (9 Mar) at 7.30 pm ranged from 110 minutes to 170 minutes. The travel time during the same period for those arriving at the Tuas second link ranged from 50 to 75 minutes.

The land border crossings were more hectic just hours before. Photos posted by netizens showed snaking queues around 5 pm, but the traffic surge was nothing compared to the congestion commuters faced on Thursday and Friday.

