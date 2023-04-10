Loved ones lament the death of Singaporean who was pushed down the stairs by another man

SINGAPORE: 34-year-old Singaporean Thevandran s/o Shanmugam passed away in the hospital this week, days after he fell down a flight of stairs from being pushed by another man at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road.

Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha, 27, allegedly pushed Mr Thevandran down a staircase near a popular nightspot at around 6.30 am on 26 March, leading him to fall backwards and suffer multiple skull fractures.

Although he was rushed to the hospital immediately and fought for his life for ten days, Mr Thevandran ultimately succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (5 Apr).

The young man’s untimely death has shaken his family and friends. Revealing that the late Singaporean was cheerful and friendly, relatives and friends lamented his loss on social media.

One friend wrote on Facebook: “Your departure is a very shocking and unbelievable news to me. May the people who did you wrong get their due punishment. You left too soon, we will miss you. You have been a great friend and brother to me. May you rest in peace.”

Another friend added: “He didn’t deserve to die like this, he had a lot of plans and dreams to fulfill.”

Azfary was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt a day after the incident. He was reportedly under a remission order – which allows inmates to spend a portion of their sentence outside of jail – for other offences when the incident involving Mr Thevandran occurred.

If found guilty, the accused could face imprisonment of up to 10 years, caning or fines, and an additional jail term of up to 178 days.

