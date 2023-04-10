3 arrested for drunk driving after lorry overturns in serious accident along CTE

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested two men and one woman under suspicion of drunk driving after they were involved in a serious traffic accident on the Central Expressway (CTE) heading towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), yesterday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force reported that the accident occurred at 7.15 am yesterday and that one person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Telegram was abuzz with photos taken by eyewitnesses that showed an overturned lorry and multiple emergency vehicles in the area.

The accident led to heavy congestion that extended to the Moulmein Road (Moulmein Road) exit, as the authorities closed some lanes in the aftermath.

The police have since revealed that the accident involved a lorry and three cars. Sharing that it was the 33-year-old lorry driver was taken to the hospital in a conscious state, the police said that the drivers of all three cars were arrested under suspicion of drunk driving.

Those arrested are a 29-year-old female driver, a 27-year-old male driver and a 44-year-old male driver. Investigations are ongoing.

