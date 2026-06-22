Due to an electric bicycle: Fire broke out at Geylang, suspectedly because of a battery being left charging

SINGAPORE: Another fire-related incident happened in a unit located at the seventh floor of Casa Aerata, in Geylang, due to a battery of an electric bicycle that was being charged. With this, the Civil Defence Force needed to evacuate nearby residents. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident.

On Facebook, Cai Yinzhou shared a post stating that he followed the fire alarm and thick smoke, and immediately notified the fire department about the incident. More so, the area below the burning unit was cleared in anticipation of the window, which eventually was smashed from the heat.

In the video shared, it was seen that a large fire was breaking out in one of the apartments, and the flames were visible from the window. There were also several fire trucks and police cars present at the site.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they have received a report. Based on further investigations, the fire involved an electric bicycle which was charging in the living room of the unit without supervision.

To extinguish the fire, the authorities used fire hoses and compressed air foam backpacks. Furthermore, five residents from the nearby unit were evacuated.

Other related news

In similar news related to fire accidents, there was also another report where fire occurred outside an industrial building on Geylang East Avenue 3.

The accident was suspectedly caused by a cigarette butt that was carelessly thrown away and eventually set fire to a discarded cardboard. As a result, five garbage bins and a truck parked nearby were damaged by the incident.

A witness claimed: “Fortunately, the fire was not large, otherwise the consequences would have been unimaginable.”

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