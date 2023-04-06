Massive 3.5-hour jam along Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Good Friday eve

SINGAPORE: Heavy traffic along the Singapore-Malaysia land border checkpoints has led to a massive three-and-a-half-hour-long jam as Singaporeans seeking to enjoy the long Good Friday-Easter weekend in Malaysia flock across the causeway.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said this evening (6 Apr) that there is heavy traffic at both the Tuas Checkpoint and Woodlands Checkpoint, reminding motorists to take the extra travel time into account.

The Independent Singapore understands that those crossing the checkpoints on foot are also facing long queues, with thousands of Singapore residents crowding the customs hallways to enter Malaysia.

Checkpoint.sg, a mobile application that monitors traffic conditions at checkpoints, showed that the heavy road traffic began at around 7 pm today, as Singaporeans began travelling across the causeway as soon as the workday entered.

The app shows that the waiting time for entering Malaysia from Woodlands Checkpoint is about 150 minutes to 220 minutes, and the waiting time for entering Malaysia from Tuas Checkpoint is between 135 minutes and 200 minutes.

ICA updated around 8.20 pm: “Delays are expected and travellers should factor in additional time for immigration clearance. Motorists are reminded to maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on site. Travellers are advised to check the traffic conditions before embarking on their journey and follow ICA Facebook for more updates.”

