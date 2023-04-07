Morning Digest, April 7

Clinic makes police report against ex-staff who alleged mistreatment

SINGAPORE: A local family clinic has resorted to taking legal action against an ex-employee who has made allegations of mistreatment online after attempts to get the ex-staff to take down the post went nowhere. The former employee, Facebook user Shef Goh, aired her grievances on social media on 28 March about Bidadari Clinic and her manager. She claimed that on her third day of work, she was left to manage the clinic alone without any guidance or training. Goh also accused her manager of not providing assistance or support, even when she was present. Read more here…

Maid upset that her employer tells her to ‘use your brain’ and calls her stupid; other helpers say this is the norm in SG

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media after she felt that her employer wanted to transfer her for insignificant reasons.

In her anonymous post to a support group on Facebook, the maid asked other netizens for their opinion on whether her employer’s reason for transferring her was valid. She said her employer would call her names “like STUPID and USE YOUR BRAIN”. She would be scolded for simple reasons “like sometimes forgot minor things which is not on purpose”, she wrote.

Read more here…

Police arrest tour bus driver who ran over elderly woman’s foot in shock accident

SINGAPORE: The police arrested a tour bus driver after he ran over a 69-year-old woman’s right foot while she was crossing the road near Golden Mile Tower last week. The incident occurred at about 9:05 pm last Thursday (30 Mar) at the junction of Jalan Sultan and Beach Road. The driver, unfamiliar with the area, was preparing to pick up passengers from a hotel when he hit the woman, believed to be the owner of a Japanese restaurant.

Man who collected hefty $11K rental deposit arrested by police for fraud

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man was arrested by police on Tuesday (4 Apr) under suspicion of rental fraud after collecting a hefty rental deposit and abruptly cancelling the rental agreement.

According to Channel 8 News, the victim registered to rent a flat in a Telegram group. The suspect then contacted the victim and informed them that he had a room for rent in a unit at Yishun Avenue 11.

Read more here…

Woman calls $4.80 chicken rice portion “pathetic”

A customer took to Facebook to express her frustration over her very small portion of chicken rice, which she bought from Al Azhar Geylang on Sunday, April 2. “I was given the below portion which is only 1/3 of the container. I paid $4.80 for this pathetic portion of rice and chicken. For this price, I don’t think it’s worth it,” the customer wrote in her Facebook post. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg