Woman calls $4.80 chicken rice portion “pathetic”

A customer took to Facebook to express her frustration over her very small portion of chicken rice, which she bought from Al Azhar Geylang on Sunday, April 2.

“I was given the below portion which is only 1/3 of the container. I paid $4.80 for this pathetic portion of rice and chicken. For this price, I don’t think it’s worth it,” the customer wrote in her Facebook post.

“The portion is not enough for a kid, how can it be enough for an adult? Is this the standard portion you are providing for your customers?” she asked.

Netizens were appalled by such service and aired their thoughts in the post’s comment section.

“This portion size is unacceptable. It is not enough even for a cat. Is this shop owner has any inkling what is the size human stomach?” wrote one other Facebook user.

Many netizens believe that several good establishments are cheating their customers, especially after the GST hike and finding ways to cut corners.

“I can understand prices has to go up due to inflation but it is deceitful when portion, quality and quantity starts to get reduced. Containers and cups has over the years shrank in size and volume too, so even suppliers are part take into the scheming. Food sellers needs to make profit, they have the right to dictate the price but don’t cheat on the customers. However, I strongly recommend boycott of stalls that is out to cheat and we should share it on social media. Our money did not drop from the sky, services and goods must be fairly exchanged,” commented one user.

“I thought you have your own standard, but now I don’t think so anymore. I am really disappointed with your service. I called up your outlet since yesterday and no one picked up, even now,” the customer wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday, 2nd April.

The customer added an update on Tuesday, April 4 “The person in charge called me and will compensate me with the chicken rice. Hope this does not happen again… to anyone.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to both the customer and Al Azhar but is yet to receive a response.

