Resident finds someone in his HDB block been urinating on his sandals, installs baby cam to catch culprit

SINGAPORE: A resident took to TikTok to share his oddly gross encounter with someone in his HDB flat who has been frequently urinating on his sandals. This led him to install a baby monitor to investigate the culprit of the disgusting act.

“Just found out that someone in my block has been coming to my unit to piss on my sandals. Based on the pee markings, the dude apparently picks them up, takes them to the drainage area, pees on them, and then puts it back. Life is weird,” wrote Isaac Ong, in the TikTok, he posted yesterday on Monday (April 10), which has now gone viral with nearly 200,000 views.

To catch the culprit who is behind this gross act, Isaac borrowed his neighbour’s baby monitor and installed it outside his house to witness everything from his phone.

“We borrowed our neighbour’s baby cam and ready to catch our lover. I hope this guy takes a piss and poop soon,” he wrote in a supplementary TikTok, where he added that he found faeces in the drain as well.

Netizens find this amusing and are keenly looking forward to updates from Isaac.

“I’m invested!!!!! all the best!!!! please keep us posted,” said a TikTok user.

“Commenting to stay on public piss/poo drama,” wrote another user in the comments, hoping that the algorithm would bring her back to any updates on the situation.

“This drama more exciting than mediacorp sia,” commented another TikTok user.

If a person is found urinating in a public space, they are liable to pay a maximum fine of $1,000 for the first time, and $2000 for the second and $5000 for the third and subsequent offences.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Isaac for comment but is yet to receive a response.

