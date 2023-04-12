‘No helmet, still ride like that’ — Close call between car and bike captured on dashcam

SINGAPORE: A close call between a car and a bike has been captured on an individual’s dashboard camera. The video, shared online, clearly showed that the biker was without a helmet.

After a driver’s dashboard camera captured a near collision with a biker without a helmet, the video was shared online and has garnered much attention from concerned Singaporeans. The video was shared on Sunday (April 9) with an online group that keeps track of incidents happening all over Singapore.

“No helmet, still ride like that,” the video was captioned. The 10-second video showed a car driving smoothly before halting to let a biker cross, even if the traffic light for that direction of the road was red. The biker was not wearing a helmet, which seemed a common concern to those who responded to the video in the comments section.

“Parents are too busy making money and their monkeys,” wrote one. “Youth have no care for safety idiots next time get into an accident just drive away.”

A few mentioned the role of the law. “Blame the LTA and government road traffic law,” said one. “No one bothered to amend or pass new traffic law in Parliament for this such cases.”

Another wrote, “What to do? The law allows them to do so…”

One netizen commented, “You see him crossing, you slow down and stop. End of the story. Posting like this just shows your stupidity.”

In response to this particular comment, another online citizen countered, asking, “So it’s the driver’s fault? Didn’t the driver actually slow down?”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg