Police arrest tour bus driver who ran over elderly woman’s foot in shock accident

SINGAPORE: The police arrested a tour bus driver after he ran over a 69-year-old woman’s right foot while she was crossing the road near Golden Mile Tower last week.

The incident occurred at about 9:05 pm last Thursday (30 Mar) at the junction of Jalan Sultan and Beach Road. The driver, unfamiliar with the area, was preparing to pick up passengers from a hotel when he hit the woman, believed to be the owner of a Japanese restaurant.

Passers-by banged on the bus to alert the driver after the incident, and he alighted the bus to check on the victim. Seeing that the bus tire had pinned her right foot to the road, the driver quickly got back in and moved the bus.

The victim’s foot was bleeding profusely as the skin on her foot had torn. She sank to the ground and cried in pain, wailing, “I don’t want to live anymore!” as a crowd of passersby gathered around her to help.

Numerous eyewitnesses also called the police, while one person notified the victim’s husband, who rushed over from where he was working nearby. Her husband accompanied her as she was conveyed to the hospital conscious.

The police have since arrested the 41-year-old for careless driving causing grievous hurt. Investigations are ongoing.

