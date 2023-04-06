Stories you might’ve missed, April 6

Woman calls $4.80 chicken rice portion “pathetic”

A customer took to Facebook to express her frustration over her very small portion of chicken rice, which she bought from Al Azhar Geylang on Sunday, April 2. "I was given the below portion which is only 1/3 of the container. I paid $4.80 for this pathetic portion of rice and chicken. For this price, I don't think it's worth it," the customer wrote in her Facebook post.

Maid agrees to be transferred to new employer and even signs contract; two days later says that she has chosen another family offering more money

SINGAPORE: A disgruntled employer took to social media after a maid signed a contract agreeing to be transferred to her. However, after two days, the maid then said that she changed her mind for a family that was offering more.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for employers and helpers, the woman wrote that it was her first time hiring a maid directly without an agency. She added that it was a lot of effort for her to look through the profile of maids. "This particular helper agreed to the salary I offered/off days. She even sign the contract and I applied for transfer", the woman wrote.

Ho Ching seeks more compassion for service workers with special needs

SINGAPORE: After advising Singaporeans not to look down on those who do not speak their language, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, has asked Singaporeans to be more compassionate when interacting with service workers who have special needs. Her appeal comes on the back of a local florist’s account of two incidents involving their staff with special needs having less-than-ideal interactions with customers.

Police NSF convicted of corruption after trying to get free services from s*x worker

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Singaporean was convicted of corruption on Tuesday (4 Apr) after he used his position as a Singapore Police Force full-time national serviceman (NSF) to threaten a s*x worker that he would report her to the authorities if they couldn’t agree on a “deal” in which he receives free s*xual services.

The first incident occurred on 1 November last year. Fahd Siddiqui was off duty when he went online to find escorts, hoping to obtain s*xual services. He originally decided to pay $400, but when he arrived at the hotel, he allegedly found that the woman did not match her image on the online classifieds advertisement and decided to leave.

Malaysian private hire driver traumatised after Singapore car crashes into him in near-death accident

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian private-hire driver has been left traumatised after a Singapore-registered car flew towards him and flipped his car completely after colliding with his vehicle in a shocking accident in Kluang, Johor, on Saturday (1 Apr).

The 56-year-old Malaysian driver’s daughter, Ms Nuraini Za’abar, told The Straits Times that her father had a passenger in his Toyota car and had stopped at a traffic junction when the collision occurred. As he saw the yellow Mini Cooper zoom straight towards him, Mr Za’abar felt as though he was going to die, according to his daughter.

