Malaysian private hire driver traumatised after Singapore car crashes into him in near-death accident

Photo: @ainzaabar Twitter
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian private-hire driver has been left traumatised after a Singapore-registered car flew towards him and flipped his car completely after colliding with his vehicle in a shocking accident in Kluang, Johor, on Saturday (1 Apr).

The 56-year-old Malaysian driver’s daughter, Ms Nuraini Za’abar, told The Straits Times that her father had a passenger in his Toyota car and had stopped at a traffic junction when the collision occurred. As he saw the yellow Mini Cooper zoom straight towards him, Mr Za’abar felt as though he was going to die, according to his daughter.

The violent accident flipped both cars to the side. While the passenger left the scene without injuries, dashboard camera footage posted online by Ms Nuraini showed Mr Za’abar crawling out of his car with a cut on his face.

Mr Za’abar did not exchange details with the driver of the Mini Cooper. A police officer allegedly told Mr Za’abar that the other driver was distracted by the Waze traffic app when the accident occurred.

The Malaysian driver has been left shaken.

Aside from sustaining minor injuries on his back and right hand, Mr Za’abar is battling the trauma of the near-death experience. Revealing that she has never seen her father cry before, Ms Nuraini said that her father now has trouble sleeping as the incident keeps replaying in his mind.

Their car is also completely totalled. The family hopes to meet with the Mini Cooper driver and resolve the issue amicably.

 

