Police NSF convicted of corruption after trying to get free services from s*x worker

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old Singaporean was convicted of corruption on Tuesday (4 Apr) after he used his position as a Singapore Police Force full-time national serviceman (NSF) to threaten a s*x worker that he would report her to the authorities if they couldn’t agree on a “deal” in which he receives free s*xual services.

The first incident occurred on 1 November last year. Fahd Siddiqui was off duty when he went online to find escorts, hoping to obtain s*xual services. He originally decided to pay $400, but when he arrived at the hotel, he allegedly found that the woman did not match her image on the online classifieds advertisement and decided to leave.

When the escort informed him that the price could be reduced, the young man returned to the room and flashed his warrant card. He tried negotiating with the woman to obtain free s*x services for not being arrested.

However, the woman refused and began to cry in fear, leading Fahd to leave the room without obtaining s*xual favours.

Three days after the incident, on 4 November, he committed the same crime with two other escorts. Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) received information about his actions two days later, on 6 November. Fahd was charged on 24 November.

Prosecutors argued against probation and requested rehabilitative training, given the trauma the victims suffered. Fahd’s defence attorneys, on the other hand, sought conditional release and probation on the grounds that the defendant was a first-time offender.

The court has ordered reports to assess Fahd’s suitability for probation and reformative training, and he is expected to be sentenced on May 16. Those found guilty of violating the Prevention of Corruption Act (Prevention of Corruption Act) 6(a) can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg