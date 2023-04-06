Maid agrees to be transferred to new employer and even signs contract; two days later says that she has chosen another family offering more money

SINGAPORE: A disgruntled employer took to social media after a maid signed a contract agreeing to be transferred to her. However, after two days, the maid then said that she changed her mind for a family that was offering more.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for employers and helpers, the woman wrote that it was her first time hiring a maid directly without an agency. She added that it was a lot of effort for her to look through the profile of maids. “This particular helper agreed to the salary I offered/off days. She even sign the contract and I applied for transfer”, the woman wrote.

However, “After 2 days of waiting. The employer rejected my transfer & texted me that helper have chosen another family that offered more. Honestly I respect her decision but what made me feel unfair is she had given hope to me by signing the contract and agreeing to transfer”, the employer added.

In her post, she urged other helpers to make a firm decision before they convey their wishes to transfer and sign a contract. Here’s what others in the group said:

Last month, a frustrated employer took to social media complaining about her domestic helper who had been lying to her employer.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for both employers and helpers alike, the woman wrote: “My helper has been lying to us from day one of her contract”. She added that her maid was ending her contract early, which the family did not mind.

However, the employer wrote that her maid had been lying to them despite the family saving her from a loanshark once. “Now she tels us she already got an employer who is allowing her to stay out of registered premises from sat night to monday morning. Is there anyway where i can keep mom informed about her plans? Is there any way we can ban her?” the woman wrote, asking others in the group what the rules were.

Some who responded in the group found it strange that despite the maid lying to her employer from the beginning, the latter still kept her employed. Most in the group suggested the employer cancel her maid’s Work Permit instead of signing the papers that would allow her to transfer to another employer.

