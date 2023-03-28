Maid lied to employer about borrowing money from loanshark, she now wants to transfer to another family that allows her to stay out of registered premises on weekends

SINGAPORE: A frustrated employer took to social media complaining about her domestic helper who had been lying to them.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for both employers and helpers alike, the woman wrote: “My helper has been lying to us from day one of her contract”. She added that her maid was ending her contract early, which the family did not mind.

However, the employer wrote that her maid had been lying to them despite the family saving her from a loanshark once. “Now she tels us she already got an employer who is allowing her to stay out of registered premises from sat night to monday morning. Is there anyway where i can keep mom informed about her plans? Is there any way we can ban her?” the woman wrote, asking others in the group what the rules were.

Some who responded in the group found it strange that despite the maid lying to her employer from the beginning, the latter still kept her employed. Most in the group suggested to the employer cancel her maid’s Work Permit instead of signing the papers that would allow her to transfer to another employer. Here’s what they said:

Last week, a foreign domestic helper who ran away with her boyfriend after working for only three months left her employers to pay the remainder of her loan to the agency.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group about the working conditions of domestic helpers, the maid’s employer asked others for help and advice. The employer wrote that the maid had worked with them for three months and added that her main task on weekdays was to look after their 9-month-old child. She added that she had two other children in the upper primary but were sent to childcare after school.

The woman added that her mother or mother-in-law would stay over sometimes, especially if her children were unwell, to be of added assistance to her helper. She explained that her helper would only clean the house on weekends when she was home so that she would take over the duty of looking after her children. When it came to working conditions, the woman said that she allowed her maid to use her phone at night but had to return it to her the next morning. Her maid would often nap when the woman’s baby sleeps in the afternoon, but she does not scold her for doing so, the woman added.

