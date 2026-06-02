Pritam Singh greets Tan See Leng, grassroots adviser, at Eunos hawker centre during ministerial visit

SINGAPORE: When Manpower Minister Tan See Leng came over to visit a hawker centre in Eunos, the ward Pritam Singh has been representing in Parliament since 2011, the opposition leader went as well to greet him. The secretary-general of the Workers’ Party (WP) wrote in a social media post on May 30 that Dr Tan had come to the Bedok Reservoir Market & Food Centre at Blk 630 at Aljunied and was “saying hello to residents.”

“Like many, the Minister is a fan of the famous Siglap Kway Chap that shifted here not too long ago. There are many other wonderful offerings at this very homely and welcoming hawker centre. Do drop in with your family and friends anytime (breakfast and lunch for the greatest variety)!” Mr Singh added.

Some of the photos posted by Mr Singh showed that the Minister was accompanied by Jagathishwaran Rajo, who had been introduced by the People’s Action Party as a grassroots adviser for Eunos in August 2024. He was also part of the People’s Action Party (PAP) slate that contested in Aljunied GRC in last year’s election. The WP won at the polls for the fourth time at Aljunied with 59.68% of the vote.

Both Dr Tan and Mr Rajo also posted photos of themselves with Eunos residents at different activities in the ward, including joining chair yoga and meeting members of the Jalan Jalan Eunos Briskwalking Club, as well as talking to them at the Blk 630 hawker centre.

FB screengrab/ Tan See Leng

Mr Rajo has been a PAP activist since 2009 and served as Branch Secretary at Zhenghua Division (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) for eight years before he began to attend events at Eunos at the end of 2023. He previously worked as a senior assistant director in the Future Economy Planning Office and was on a two-year secondment with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

On his part, the WP chief also thanked the residents who joined the party’s walk-to-bond activity, a monthly community initiative organised by the party to promote healthy living and active ageing while giving residents a chance to connect with neighbours and local leaders.

FB screengrab/ Pritam Singh Pritam Singh with Eunos residents in 2015

The activity, which started way back in 2011, usually takes place on the last Saturday of the month and is aimed at senior citizens at all fitness levels to get in more movement and ends with a distribution of free fruit and an opportunity for attendees to talk to leaders about issues that have been on their minds. /TISG

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