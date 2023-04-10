OPINION | Govt members should make greater effort to provide fuller picture of things so that public members can judge less, plus other stories in review

Regular readers of TISG will be aware that there have been many stories from dissatisfied customers of various hawker stalls who are unhappy with food portion size. However, food stallholders have difficulty meeting high rents on the other side. It would appear that customers and stallholders alike are having struggles.

When interviewed by CNA, several stallholders at the Geylang Serai Bazaar have said they are losing money after paying over $20,000 in rental fees and not getting enough business.

Mr Hasan, who sells kebab at his ‘Hasan Istanbul Kebab’ stall, told the news outlet that he regrets renting a stall at the market this year. Revealing that he paid a whopping $25,000 for rental, he told CNA: “We’re all losing money. (We) cannot cover costs, cannot even cover rent.”

A stallholder selling Ramly burgers nearby, who paid $20,000 for renting his stall, added: “We regret taking it this year. It was okay in previous years.”

While Minister of State Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has praised the record number of visitors to the night market on social media, it would appear that he might not be getting the full picture.

How do we solve the problem?

Firstly, the escalating prices of raw materials is a global problem that Singapore is not immune to. As such, customers, while understandably frustrated, also have to understand the plight of hawkers, many of whom are just regular people like you and me trying to make a living.

Secondly, from a Governmental perspective, there are limits to what they can do. Ultimately, Singapore is an island that produces no raw materials.

That said, members of the Government should perhaps talk to all segments of society before declaring publicly that he is “pleased to announce that we have now exceeded more than 2 million visitors who have come to Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai!… We are already on set to be on record of having the largest number of people coming to a Ramadan bazaar in Singapore.”

After all, high footfall does not translate to actual purchases. Many will come to join a crowded celebration without forking out. Many people are tightening their belts and may not buy anything, even if they may be visiting the bazaar.

While Assoc Prof Faishal may have visited the market and seen the crowds at a specific time frame does not make the market a successful venture for business owners, and it does not seem to be an accurate portrayal of the circumstances.

To be clear, I am not blaming Assoc Prof Faishal for his observations. However, he could perhaps put out a fuller picture on his public posts. He is a government representative, so his words will receive greater scrutiny. Every post he makes can have an influence on Government policy and public sentiment.

For stallholders who are struggling, reading his post could make them feel unheard and dismissed. For customers, it could lead them to think that stallholders are greedily putting up prices or reducing portion size instead of genuinely struggling. It can cause so much misunderstanding and division.

People are looking for honesty, and with honesty, we can all be more empathetic to one another. Assoc Prof Faishal may not have had any ill intent in his posts. He was merely making an observation. That said, could he have been more mindful of his posts?

I am also not picking on Assoc Prof Faishal. Merely using him as an example of how government members could use social media to foster unity instead of potentially causing division.

And on our end, we could also make an effort to realise that individual stallholders are just regular people like us, trying to make a living.

There are also hawkers like 65-year-old Mr Raj Govin, who sells the cheapest vadai across the Geylang Serai market, with one piece of prawn vadai selling for just $1 despite the rising costs of business. Mr Raj Govin is absorbing the increased costs to serve their regulars instead of turning a profit. While his generosity is appreciated and valued by the community, we cannot expect everyone to be the same way.

People have different situations in life, and some may need to make money more than others.

This year, there is an especially heartbreaking reason why Mr Raj has decided to set up the stall despite the hefty costs.

Mr Raj’s wife, who had been his partner in the business for many years, passed away six months ago. Despite this immense loss, Mr Raj continues to set up his stall to honour his wife’s desire to give back to the community and spread joy during Hari Raya.

The fact that Mr Raj is among a smaller group of stall owners that have set up shop at the Geylang Serai Bazaar this year and that, due to the escalating costs, several lots at the popular night market remain vacant speaks volumes. Stallholders are feeling the pinch, like all of us.

We can all play a part. Let’s not view business holders as “the other” – trying to score a cheap profit. On the part of the Government, it might be more useful for them to provide a fuller picture of circumstances (both good and bad) so that the public has a complete framework to work with.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg