Lionel Messi honoured as Athlete of the Year in the wake of World Cup final

Leo Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and captains Argentina’s national team. He is a player who is widely considered one of the best ever.

It is quite possible that Lionel Messi was the best soccer player on the planet for only one month in the entire year 2022. However, it was the best month. It’s unclear which of those two goals was more crucial; either way, he had to perform at his absolute peak during that month to realize a longtime dream and break a professional curse.

The World Cup is held every four years. In five of them, only a handful of players can be seen, and it took Messi that many tries to get it just right. There were not any bigger stars or more seasoned veterans in front of him like there were in 2006. Unlike in 2010, those in control of Argentina’s national team did not appoint a “named” head coach. The national team was motivated, young, and linked compared to 2014 and 2018.

Messi to be the Athlete of the Year?

Sporting News selected Messi as their Athlete of the Year in the wake of an exciting World Cup final; this is the first time a soccer player has received such an honour since it began in 1968.

Messi has won four UEFA Champions Leagues, 11 domestic league championships, and a Copa America, but he could have improved his game had he focused on winning one or more of those medals. As FC Barcelona won the 2011 Champions League championship, he scored 12 goals in 13 games. In Barca’s 2013 La Liga campaign, he scored 46 goals and provided 11 assists, contributing directly to 51 per cent of the league champion’s goals.

However, his dominance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 had a deeper purpose and was planned under the most intense circumstances.

His final opportunity to accomplish what Pele and Maradona had done earlier in their careers and as much younger guys was now. In June, Messi turned 35 years old. At age 31, Pele played his final game for Brazil. After helping Argentina advance to the 1990 World Cup final at 30, Maradona only participated in five competitive matches for Argentina.

But Messi faced more demands than any other athlete in 2022’s world of sport. He not only delivered, but he also was in charge. He did this on a stage that was only occasionally available and in a way that his sport typically does not allow.

