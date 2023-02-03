WWE announces plans for historic title match at Elimination Chamber

WWE reveals the Elimination Chamber 2023 event with the company saying that the United States Championship will also be defended inside the devilish structure, reports Sportskeeda.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn is reportedly set to be the main event of the Elimination Chamber, which will take place in Montreal, Canada, the home of the Honorary Uce.

The Stars and Stripes championship, which Austin Theory currently owns, was his in Survivor Series last year. In order to maintain possession of the gold, the 25-year-old has since defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

Because it usually includes a world title match, the United States Championship has never been contested within the building. The previous year’s event, which took place in Saudi Arabia, saw Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Championship. The All Mighty, however, was injured inside his cage and was unable to participate in the match. Brock Lesnar emerged as the victor after ruthlessly eliminating all the opposition.

Inside the Elimination Chamber, the RAW Women’s Championship and tag team belts have also been defended multiple times. A number of qualification matchups for this year’s event were also confirmed by WWE. Bryan Saxton disclosed the first match, which will feature Seth Rollins versus Chad Gable, and the second match, which has Baron Corbin versus Johnny Gargano in an interview prior to RAW.

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns are expected to square off at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The prospective rivalry between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn may be the reason this year’s Elimination Chamber does not include a world title bout.

At the just-completed Royal Rumble, The Honorary Uce chose to turn his back on The Bloodline; as a result, the heel faction savagely beat him. At the organization’s forthcoming premium live event, the plot involving Roman Reigns and Sami may finally come to a close.

This information is from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

