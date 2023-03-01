Danielle Kelly vs Ayaka Miura: ‘I really had to dig through this one’ — Danielle Kelly highlights her toughest moments

A master in submission wrestling, on Feb 24, Danielle Kelly won the ONE Championship for the second time in a row, but she acknowledged that it took all of her might to pull it off.

One of the winners at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video last weekend in Bangkok was the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. She won the catchweight (119 lbs) submission grappling match against Japanese judoka Ayaka “Zombie” Miura by unanimous decision.

Danielle Kelly’s victory was not straightforward because Miura presented many challenges early in the match. She was made to wriggle out of some awkward situations that she was put in. Nonetheless, she made several attempts at the rear-naked choke in a strong finish that won it for the Silver Fox BJJ affiliate.

Danielle Kelly described her feelings following the competition in a video released on Instagram. She said she felt both relieved and satisfied. She captioned it in part:

“Got the win tonight! Against a skilled opponent. I really had to dig through this one. Many people can say what they want but anytime I was in a bad spot, I escaped and attacked. This was interesting as my head just kept getting caught in weird spots😀 stayed calm and really tried to finish her. Oh and giving up 15lbs 🤷🏻‍♀️ grateful for this opportunity to compete on a stadium like the Lumpinee.”

The victory for Danielle Kelly was all the more noteworthy because it marked the first women’s submission grappling bout ever held at the renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Since joining ONE last year, the American fighter has amassed a record of two victories and one draw after the victory. To challenge for the atomweight submission grappling world championship soon, Kelly is now seeking to tally more victories.

Ayaka Miura’s distinct fighting technique is recognized by Danielle Kelly

In her most recent bout, American fighter Danielle Kelly knew she was up against a tough opponent, yet she still performed well by coming prepared.

