Pelé, dies aged 82, Messi & Ronaldo pay tribute to the Brazil World Cup winner & football legend

BRAZIL — Pelé has died of multiple organ failure, and this was confirmed as the cause of death for the 82-year-old legend of football, who had battled colon cancer throughout his life. He was sent to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, and since Christmas, he has been surrounded by his family and passed last night.

The Guardian reported that Pele was accompanied by his family on Christmas Eve after being transferred to palliative care in December after his body stopped responding to initial cancer treatment. Following the death of the man many consider the greatest footballer of all time, tributes have poured in from a slew of sporting icons, clubs, and organisations.

Ronaldo, the legendary striker who followed in the footsteps of the three-time World Cup winner, believes Pele’s impact will never fade. The world has just lost a gem of football but also a gentleman who brought his magic with the ball to the world and mesmerized crowds, if not the entire world, with his magical skills.

“Rest in peace, Pelé,” Messi posted his tribute on Instagram, wishing the Brazil legend all the best in the hereafter.

Pelé – Highlights of his career

He was one of the most successful and popular sports figures of the twentieth century, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and dubbed “the greatest” by FIFA.

In 1999, the International Olympic Committee named him Athlete of the Century, and he was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of the twentieth century.

Pelé was named World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) in 2000, and he was also named FIFA Player of the Century. His 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, including friendlies, is a Guinness World Record.

Pelé the GOAT of Football

Pelé, who averaged nearly a goal per game throughout his career, was skilled at striking the ball with either foot and anticipating his opponents’ movements on the field.

While primarily a striker, he could also drop deep and be a playmaker, providing assists with his vision and passing ability, as well as going past opponents with his dribbling skills.

In Brazil, he was hailed as a national hero for his football achievements and outspoken support for policies that improve the social conditions of the poor. His breakthrough at the 1958 World Cup, where he became the first black global sporting star, served as an inspiration.

Pelé received numerous individual awards throughout his career and after his retirement.

