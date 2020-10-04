Kris Jenner sued by former bodyguard for alleged sexual harassment

- Advertisement -

Reality TV star Kris Jenner denied allegations after she was sued by former bodyguard for sexual harassment. The 64-year-old momager was sued for unspecified damages together with her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, 41 as well as the private security firm for which the former bodyguard worked. The accuser was identified as Mr Marc McWiliams, based on court documents obtained by several United State media, and he is a black man who said he was hired to be Jenner’s security guard in May 2017. In September 2018, Mr Marc MacWilliams was terminated from the job.

The 51-year-old former bodyguard claimed that he was subjected to “sexual advances and otherwise harassing misconduct” by Jenner.

Mr McWilliams also claimed that he was subjected to comments of “an overt sexual nature” about his physical appearance and sexual activities as well as suggestions he “engage in a romantic and sexual relationship.”

- Advertisement -

He also accused Jenner, among other things, of “non-consensual physical contact” with him, including massaging his neck, shoulders, arms and back and resting her hand on his thigh and groin.

The former guard also claimed that his subsequent complaints to the security company’s human resources department were ignored.

However, Jenner’s lawyer Marty Singer told celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the news, that “Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams.”

Mr Singer said Jenner “had very little interaction with” Mr McWilliams, and that the former security guard “was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job”.

The lawyer added that while Kardashian is named in the suit, “she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so.”

He said Jenner and Kardashian plan to “immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution” when they defeated the “ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit”.

Jenner rose to fame after starring in the reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to present) with her children, including Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner. The mega-celebrity family announced in September that the reality show will end in 2021.