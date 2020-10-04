Lim Peifen welcomes second son

- Advertisement -

Singaporean DJ Lim Peifen just welcomed her second son during the mid-autumn festival. The baby boy’s name is Jude. YES 93.3FM DJ Lim Peifen and her husband, computer engineer Lie Wei Xiang are parents for the second time.

Peifen shared the good news on her social media account on October 1 together with a photo of their family’s latest member, baby boy Jude. The 38-year-old DJ seems to have a lot of fun getting pun-ny with her baby boy’s name. She wrote: “Hey, Jude,” clearly referencing the famous Beatles song.

The DJ also included in Chinese, the hashtag “zhu ni zhong qiu jie kuai le“, which means “wishing you a happy Mid-Autumn Festival”, except she replaced the word ‘zhu’ with ‘Jude’. On July 20, the DJ announced that she was expecting baby number two. She and her husband have another son, Luke, 5.

Peifen realised that she was pregnant at the end of February, she revealed in an interview. She shared that at that time, she and her family planned to visit Taiwan for a vacation but then the pandemic happened.

Peifen also said that while she was okay with having a boy or a girl, she was curious to find out how her life would turn out if her second baby happened to be a girl. “A lot of people have told me that having a girl would be ‘good’ [Ed: The Chinese characters for girl and boy make up the Chinese word for ‘good’]. But it’s okay, having a boy means I can reuse all my baby stuff!”

Peifen is a Singaporean radio personality known for her work with the Mandarin radio station Y.E.S. 93.3 FM, specifically the morning show Morning Fanatics. She has also served as the host of television shows like Let’s Talk.

Peifen won the Most Popular Radio Personality Award at the MediaCorp Radio Awards in 2013. She and Gerald Koh are both popular radio hosts in Singapore.

She attended CHIJ Our Lady Of Good Counsel and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School. /TISG