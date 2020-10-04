Miley Cyrus wears bold crimson coat with funky hat while going out with her mother

- Advertisement -

Actress-singer Miley Cyrus wore a bold crimson coat with a funky hat while going out with her mother Tish in New York City.

Cyrus has gone viral this week since the drop of her epic cover of Blondie’s 1978s hit Heart of Glass.

The 27-year-old was seen wearing a funky outfit while spending time with her mother on Friday. The mother and daughter walked arm-in-arm together as they made their way out of a posh Manhattan hotel dressed in fashionable coats for the start of autumn.

Cyrus was barely recognisable as she stepped out wearing a bold look that covered her face. She hid her retro platinum coloured mullet with a tall black wide-brimmed hat positioned slightly askew on her head together with a large pair of modern reflective shades and a black mask. She wore a long wool statement coat in bright crimson over a basic white T-shirt and gunmetal silk trousers. She paired the look with a pair of crocodile platforms.

53-year-old Tish Cyrus, on the other hand, linked arms with her daughter and portrayed a country star chic look with cowboy boots, jeans, rocker tee and a leather motorcycle jacket. Tish had on a black facemask and she had a large leather Saint Laurent bowler back in the crook of her other arm. Cyrus’ nod to vintage style is reflective of her current musical vibe which has been embracing the sounds of the 1970s and 1980s in her forthcoming seventh studio album She Is Miley Cyrus.

Last month, the lead single Midnight Sky was released together with a psychedelically stylised music video. In September, Cyrus performed the song for the first time at the MTV Music Awards where she brought back a disco ball version of her iconic Wrecking Ball moment from 2013. At the end of September, in keeping with her vintage sound, the Grammy-winner performed a rock and roll cover of Blondie’s hit Heart of Glass at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

She dropped the much-loved cover ‘by popular demand’ on music streaming services earlier this week where it has gone instantly viral. /TISG