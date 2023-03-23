Grab suspends account of passenger who left bloody scratches on driver

SINGAPORE: Grab Singapore has revealed that it has suspended the account of a customer who assaulted one of its drivers, after photos of the injuries the driver sustained went viral online.

The incident took place on 9 Mar. 59-year-old driver Sirajuddin Sathar picked up the female customer around 9.30am on Wednesday (9 Mar) at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3. She had booked a ride to Toa Payoh Central and Mr Sirajuddin relied on his GPS to make the way to her destination.

The ride was unremarkable until they were approaching the destination, and the passenger suddenly started berating Sirajuddin in Mandarin. Despite his attempts to communicate with her in English, she struck him on the back and arm, causing him to pull over in shock.

After Mr Sirajuddin stopped the car, the passenger continued muttering to herself. Once they arrived at the destination, he opened the car door for the passenger to alight but the irate woman continued to hit and scold him before departing.

Mr Sirajuddin noticed deep, bloody scratch marks on his arm after the incident, which he believes the passenger caused during the unprovoked assault.

He told Shin Min Daily News that the passenger may have been upset because she thought he had taken a different route to her destination, causing her to be late. But Mr Sirajuddin said that he did not take any detour and only followed the GPS directions.

Mr Sirajuddin has filed a police report about the incident.

Grab has now said that it takes a serious view of such cases of abuse against its drivers. A spokesperson for the private-hire transport provider said that Grab has provided assistance to Mr Sirajuddin and has also suspended the account of the passenger, following an internal investigation.

The spokesperson added that the company does not tolerate any inappropriate behavior as it is crucial to ensure for both platform users and service providers to feel safe and respected.

