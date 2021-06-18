Evergreen Mak works as a Covid-19 safety volunteer

- Advertisement -

Guangzhou — Less than a year ago, 53-year-old Evergreen Mak and his friend spent over S$178,000 to start a wagyu beef store in Hong Kong. It didn’t go too well for the actor and he has sold his business. The former TVB actor is now reported to be working in China where he is starring in dramas. He has also been busy volunteering. On June 14, Mak was seen working as a volunteer and educating elderly residents of Guangzhou on epidemic control measures.

According to 8days.sg., Mak was spotted wearing personal protective equipment and patiently explaining Covid-19 to old folks. It was reported that Mak was sweating profusely underneath all that gear as temperatures had risen to over 34 degrees Celsius that day. Mak later shared with the media that he chose to volunteer as he has grown attached to Guangzhou, where he often goes for work.

Photos of him hard at work were shared on Weibo and netizens nicknamed him “Guangzhou’s Hero”. Netizens also chose to wholeheartedly support Mak’s upcoming projects, which has led some cynical people to say that the “couple of hours that Evergreen Mak spent volunteering was the best way to boost his popularity within a short period of time”.

Born on December 18, 1968, Evergreen Mak Cheung-ching, better known as Makbau, is a Hong Kong TVB actor. Evergreen was born in the Shunde region, Foshan city, China, and his ancestral hometown is Qingyuan city, Guangdong province. He is best known for his villainous portrayal of the main antagonist, Leung Fei-fan (Fei Fan Gor), in No Regrets, for which he won the TVB Anniversary Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award in the Asian Television Awards 2011 for the same role. He is also known for his voiceover work for cartoons, as well as a children's show host for Flash Fax and After School ICU.

