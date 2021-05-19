Hawker centres, malls and offices go quiet as new Covid-19 restrictions kick in

- Advertisement -

As Singapore defaulted to working from home under tightened restrictions on Monday (May 17), many areas in the city-state were bare, with just a few people.

Buses rumbled along almost empty streets and the hawker centres were desolate on Monday morning with people mostly working from home and not allowed to dine out under strict new rules to curb the spike in Covid-19.

The longest queues were of patrons taking away food, especially in basements of malls where most eateries are concentrated.

Compulsory TraceTogether-only SafeEntry check-ins via the mobile app or token also kicked in on Monday. Most people in the malls had no issues checking in.

With Covid-19 numbers still on the rise, as of May 18, the Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 27 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, of whom 16 are linked to previous cases, and 11 currently unlinked. Among them, 14 had already been placed on quarantine earlier. Based on our investigations so far, the cases are in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

Sunday (May 16) saw the highest number of community cases – 38 – reported since April 14 last year when 40 community infections were reported. Singapore’s circuit breaker started on Apr 7, 2020.

Singapore entered Phase 2, a state of heightened alert, on Sunday to curb Covid-19. Hence the deserted streets and markets. The usually crowded hawker centres were mostly empty, except for people coming in occasionally to take away food.

Since Sunday, social gatherings have been limited to two people, down from five earlier, and all employees who can work from home must do so. The measures, which will be in place until June 13, are similar to those imposed during a partial lockdown last year. During the lockdown, the economy suffered its worst-ever recession.

