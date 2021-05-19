Home News Emerging Stronger Taskforce makes recommendations to transform Singapore

Emerging Stronger Taskforce makes recommendations to transform Singapore

Aim to make Singapore a node for technology, innovation and enterprise

Photo: The Independent

Author

Phuong Le Ha

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST) envisions a post-Covid-19 Singapore, which offers unlimited opportunities for its businesses and people in the digital space.  

It made the following recommendations to transform the nation into a node for technology, innovation, and enterprise:  

  • Create new virtual frontiers;  
  • Seize growth opportunities from sustainability;  
  • Enable global champions and growing an agile and strong Singapore core;  
  • Institutionalise private-public partnerships through Alliances for Action; 
  • Strengthen international partnerships, particularly in Southeast Asia.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who co-chairs the task force with PSA International group chief executive Tan Chong Meng, said the current crisis reinforces the importance of working closely together.  

“The crisis (is) affecting countries that initially overcame infections but are now facing a new wave,” he said, reported The New Paper. Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, who chairs the Future Economy Council (FEC), said Covid-19 has created the “burning platform” for change 

- Advertisement -

The 23-member task force was set up under the FEC to recommend new economic strategies.  

It acknowledged the need to change and invest in creative ideas.  

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Alligator gar spotted in condo pond, netizens concerned over species

Singapore – A video of an alligator gar swimming with other benign fish was posted on social media by a concerned individual wondering if this predatory species is allowed in Singapore. One Fook Sing Kwok uploaded a video on YouTube on May...
View Post
COVID 19

Ong Ye Kung clarifies exceptions to new Covid-19 regulations on safety measures

Singapore — The new Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung has stepped up on Facebook to clarify some doubts citizens have regarding the heightened safety measures. Started my new journey at Ministry of Health, Singapore today. Following the announcing of new safe measures... Posted...
View Post
Featured News

Goh Chok Tong: Standing tall – or selling Singapore history short?

In the second part of his two-volume memoirs, former PM Goh Chok Tong spoke about two persons close to him whose political careers had been a fascinating part of Singapore’s political history. His attempts to bring some light to some questions...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent