Emerging Stronger Taskforce makes recommendations to transform Singapore

Singapore – The Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST) envisions a post-Covid-19 Singapore, which offers unlimited opportunities for its businesses and people in the digital space.

It made the following recommendations to transform the nation into a node for technology, innovation, and enterprise:

Create new virtual frontiers;

Seize growth opportunities from sustainability;

Enable global champions and growing an agile and strong Singapore core;

Institutionalise private-public partnerships through Alliances for Action;

Strengthen international partnerships, particularly in Southeast Asia.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who co-chairs the task force with PSA International group chief executive Tan Chong Meng, said the current crisis reinforces the importance of working closely together.

“The crisis (is) affecting countries that initially overcame infections but are now facing a new wave,” he said, reported The New Paper. Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, who chairs the Future Economy Council (FEC), said Covid-19 has created the “burning platform” for change

The 23-member task force was set up under the FEC to recommend new economic strategies.

It acknowledged the need to change and invest in creative ideas.

