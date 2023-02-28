Customer complains after Samsung refuses to repair his new flip phone as it’s no longer in ‘tip top new condition’

SINGAPORE: A flip mobile phone customer took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page in dismay after his phone was rejected for servicing by Samsung because it was no longer in the same condition as when he bought it.

The flip phone owner, Mr Terence Wong, wrote, “ If we know that the flip series was going to be so filmsy and fragile… We would not have bought it! The problem with the hp is half the inner screen flickering and not working.. Your CSO says warranty servicing it’s rejected because the hp it’s not in its prestige good as new condition!!!”

He added that he had been a Samsung supporter “for years with your countless S series and Note series,” but asked if all phones must be “in tip top new condition then you can service the warranty??? What kind of logic is this??? You mean you use your hp it cannot have scratches or whatsoever???”

Mr Wong added that if he had known that the company’s after-service would have been “so poor,” he would not have gotten another phone from Samsung.

What appears to have upset him more is the speed with which the staff seemed to have rejected his claim, which he said took two minutes.

“Your technician is really enjoying their job.. so simply have to reject all hps and make consumer pay for whose mistake?”

In the end, he was asked to pay $433 for the repair. He wondered what’s the use of a Samsung warranty.

“I don’t think should buy Samsung phone anymore,” he added.

Some commenters on his post said they encountered the same problem.

“Same fate, mic not working, blame on scratch n quoted $433 for repair…

Seems like everything goes in just chg same … literally just change all parts since got suckered paying…. warranty is a scam.”

“Yes. I am also facing this issue. My bottom part is flickering too,” wrote another.

“I have this issue too. After the latest software update, my screen flickers green screen after I flip it open. But when I press lock and unlock, the screen is back to normal. So now I cannot flip my phone close,” wrote another.

“Happened to me. Never again to flip phones,” wrote yet another netizen.

“Experience this first hand with my wife first samsung flip and I still have the phone. Avoid flip and fold hp from Samsung.”

One woman wrote, “Same thing happened to me. They asked me to pay 400 plus and said it’s under cosmetic which is not covered under warranty. The dead pixel spread and the whole phone blacked out. Now its at my house as white elephant.”

In a comment to his own post, Mr Wong wrote again “Not gonna to buy any more Samsung phone cos really give me a very disappointed in the way of wat so called warranty.”





The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Wong and Samsung for comment. /TISG

