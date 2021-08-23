Christy Chung’s daughter called Most Beautiful 2nd Gen Star by netizens

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It seems that the offspring of Christy Chung, 50 has inherited her good looks.

Previously her two older daughters Yasmine, 23 and Jaden, 13 went viral online for their amazing beach bod and killer dance moves respectively, and now it is 11-year-old Cayla’s turn to shine.

Chung posted several photos on Monday (Aug 16) from a “Back to School” themed magazine shoot that Cayla recently did. It was clear that the tween had inherited her hot mama’s good looks and flair for modelling.

According to 8days.sg, the photos showed how confident Cayla is in front of the camera. It is not the tween’s first modelling gig, having walked the runway for a children’s fashion boutique with her sister Jaden in 2019.

Netizens praised Cayla, gushing over how beautiful she is and how she was made from the same mould as her famous mum. Cayla was dubbed “the most beautiful second-generation star”, a title that is usually reserved for Chingmy Yau’s 20-year-old daughter Sham Yuet.

Cayla and Jaden are Chung’s daughters from her second marriage to music producer Jon Yen, while Yasmine’s father is Christy’s first husband, British businessman Glen Ross.

Chung is now married to Chinese actor Zhang Lunshuo, 39 and while they have yet to have kids of their own, he is known to get along very well with all three of her daughters, who have taken his surname.

Born Sept 19, 1970, Christy Chung is a Canadian actress and restaurateur. She is best known for starring in films Mermaid Got Married, The Bodyguard from Beijing, Love on Delivery and Jan Dara.

Chung was born in Montreal to a Chinese-Vietnamese father and a native Vietnamese mother. She grew up in Brossard, Quebec, a suburb of Montreal, with French and Vietnamese as mother-tongues. She later learned English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

While studying for a career in the tourism industry at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), she entered and won the Miss Chinese Montreal contest in 1992.

She then went to Hong Kong, in her first trip away from home, to participate in the Miss Chinese International Pageant 1993, in which she won despite not knowing a single Chinese word. /TISG

