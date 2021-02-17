Entertainment Celebrity Christy Chung, 50 looks stunning in Valentine's Day post

Christy Chung, 50 looks stunning in Valentine’s Day post

Chung uploaded photos of herself flaunting her amazing body in a figure-hugging red dress

At 50, Christy Chung still looks stunning. Picture: Weibo

Hong Kong — It is a known fact that ’90s bombshell Christy Chung has an enviable figure and the star is not afraid to show off in sexy outfits to the point that haters critiqued her for “dressing inappropriately for her age” and accused of “acting young”.

It seems that the former beauty queen looks so amazing in her recent photos that the bouquets appear to outnumber the brickbats. On February 14 (last Sunday), Chung uploaded some photos of herself and her family to wish her fans a Happy Valentine’s Day.

She wrote: “Love knows no limit to its endurance, no end to its trust, no fading of its hope; it can outlast anything. Love still stands when all else has fallen.”

Christy Chung and her family. Picture: Weibo

Chung uploaded photos of her and her family, including her spouse Chinese actor Shawn Zhang and her two younger daughters Cayla and Jaden.

Chung also added a couple of solo shots of herself flaunting her amazing body in a figure-hugging red dress appropriate for both Valentine’s Day and the second day of Lunar New Year.

According to a report by 8days.sg, netizens could not help but admire Chung’s figure, saying that her figure is amazing, jiejie (big sister) is too beautiful and that her age-defying body is a mystery. A netizen noted that Zhang is a lucky man.

It is mind-boggling that Chung turns 51 in September this year. One cannot help but wonder if Chung can share the secret to her youth. Netizens also said that Chung’s daughters, 12-year-old Jaden and 11-year-old Cayla, whom Christy had with her second husband, music producer Jon Yen, have clearly inherited their mum’s modelesque height and good looks. The former beauty queen is definitely passing on some pretty good genes.

Yasmine Ross inherited Christy Chung’s genes. Picture: Instagram

 

Twenty-two-year-old Yasmine Ross, Chung’s eldest daughter from her first marriage also rocks a hot body and it is no question where she got the genes from.

