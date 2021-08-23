Entertainment Celebrity BTS's Jin selected as one of the top idols who have shown...

BTS’s Jin selected as one of the top idols who have shown an outstanding art of acting in music videos

SEVENTEEN Dino, WayV Winwin, THE BOYZ Q and DRIPPIN Juno are the other four idols on the list

BTS's Jin is praised for his acting skills. Picture: Instagram

— BTS’s Jin has been listed by Japanese media as one of the five idols who have shown an outstanding of in music videos and are most awaited to make an acting debut. SEVENTEEN Dino, WayV Winwin, THE BOYZ Q and DRIPPIN Juno are the other four idols on the list. According to the report by the Japanese media, “BTS (BTS) Jin is the idol who is expected to make his debut as an actor. He is also famous for acting at the . He is excellent not only in acting but also in and dancing. I want him to become a musical actor! There are also many requests and high demand for him to debut.”

The talented actually got an offer from a musical director recently, according to Allkpop. He signed with BigHit Ent as an actor-idol and have been excellently playing the role of the actor of BTS in all the media content they release since then. Actor Jin is well-loved by fans and he is constantly trending on hashtags for his talent frequently. The idol goes viral for his acting in BTS’ music videos and video performances.

Jin’s acting talent is supported not only by his prestigious acting education but also by famous personalities and professionals in this sphere (filming directors, a great number of actors, who are Jin’s close friends, University friends or just admirers, also Kim Nam-Gil, Upi Avianto, Lee Kyungkyu and etc.).

Born on December 4, 1992, Kim Seok-jin, also known by his stage name Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS since June 2013. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: “Awake” (2016), “Epiphany” (), and “Moon” (2020), all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Chart. In 2019, Kim released his first independent song, the digital track “Tonight”. He also appeared on the 2016 Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth soundtrack alongside BTS member V. Kim has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer./TISGFollow us on Social Media

