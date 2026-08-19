Elderly employer assaulted as maid snatches cane, shoves him, slams head on wall

SINGAPORE: A maid suspectedly snatched the cane of her 94-year-old male employer when he wanted to get out to have dinner late at night. Due to this, the two struggled for about 20 seconds, which caused the employer to lose his footing and fall on the floor, hitting his head on the wall.

Case details

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the maid was a 31-year-old Indonesian domestic helper, and the victim was her 94-year-old male employer. The two lived together in a unit at Telok Blangah Road, each having their own bedroom.

Further investigations revealed that while the suspect was resting in her room, her employer knocked on her door and asked her to take him out to eat. However, the suspect explained that they had already eaten dinner that evening, and refused to go out with him.

Eager, the employer went to the living room and picked up a cane, which he used to repeatedly knock on the suspect’s door. The suspect saw her employer standing outside with a cane after she opened the door, and losing control, she grabbed the cane with both hands.

However, the employer held on tightly to the cane and they struggled with each other. It was reported that during the incident, the suspect shoved her employer, pulled on his cane, and attempted to remove the employer’s hand from it. The employer then lost his balance and fell backwards, hitting his head on the wall. The entire incident was captured by the residence’s CCTV camera.

After the accident, the suspect stopped pulling and started treating the employer’s injuries. The suspect notified the victim’s nephew, informing him that the victim had fallen and injured himself. The nephew immediately arranged for the elderly to be taken to the hospital.

Doctors found a 2-centimetre laceration on the victim’s scalp and a left-sided subdural haemorrhage. He was hospitalised for treatment and observation, and he received platelet transfusions to prevent the haemorrhage from worsening.

With this, the maid pleaded guilty to one count of reckless assault and was sentenced to eight weeks in jail.

In other Singapore news, a supposed relaxing treatment turned into a nightmare for a woman and her boyfriend when they visited a local Chinese medicine clinic for a massage.

Instead of receiving the treatment that they initially wanted, they were persuaded to avail other services and ended up paying nearly $1,000.

Read more about the news story here.