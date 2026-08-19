Man aggressively kicks mother and throws stones at a taxi with baby, just because there is available no ride home

SINGAPORE: An impatient man expressed his frustrations towards his mother when they waited for an hour but couldn’t find a private car to take them home. Aggressively, he pushed his mother to the ground and kicked her in the face, causing the woman to have a cut on her lip and lose three of her teeth. Moreover, he threw stones at a taxi carrying a baby.

Case details

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the suspect has been diagnosed with ADHD, autism, conduct disorder, and borderline intellectual disability. Further investigations revealed that the suspect’s mother obtained a personal protection order from the court on Nov 6, 2017, prohibiting the suspect from committing domestic violence against her.

However, on May 17 this year, the suspect left with his mother and spent an hour trying to find a private hire car to take them home from the mall. The suspect then became agitated and kicked the body of a taxi. The mother scolded the suspect, who then pushed her to the ground.

The suspect also walked alongside the road and threw stones at a passing taxi, damaging the taxi’s door and handlebars with an estimated cost of $776. At that time, the taxi was carrying a female passenger and a baby.

The taxi driver filed a complaint, and a passerby offered assistance to help the suspect’s mother. The suspect continued to yell at the passerby to leave and kicked his mother twice. Because of the harm, the mother was taken to the hospital for treatment due to a two-centimetre laceration on her lower left lip and three loose front teeth.

Due to this, the suspect, who is a 27-year-old man, is now sentenced to 19 weeks’ imprisonment. He also faces five charges, including mischief, intentional assault, and reckless conduct endangering the life of others.

In similar news about Singapore incidents, there was a report where a drunken argument between a 47-year-old man and two colleagues escalated into a bizarre sword duel challenge.

The man then pleaded guilty to five charges, including possession of a deadly weapon, attempting to injure someone with a dangerous weapon and causing injury through reckless conduct. He was sentenced to eight months and three weeks’ jail, with other charges taken into consideration.

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