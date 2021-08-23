Q&A with BLACKPINK’s Rosé

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BLACKPINK’s Rosé was recently interviewed by Elle Korea and the publication released a special Q&A video with her to promote their recent pictorial with her.

The questions in the video were in both English and Korean and were sent to Rosé by her fans. Rosé was asked which hair colour she liked best after “pink-blonde.”

She answered, “I liked my silver hair second-best. I thought that this was a colour that I’d only be able to try once in my life since it requires a lot of bleaching. I was excited while doing it, and when I look back on photos of that time, I miss it.”

According to Soompi, the singer was also asked about the guitar that she had received as a gift from John Mayer who had complimented her cover of his song “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” on the JTBC variety show “Sea of Hope.”

- Advertisement -

She said, “When I received this, someone from my company surprised me with it. They were like, ‘We have something to give you, this is really important,’ and I thought it was something very serious.

She delivered it to me and said, ‘John really wanted to send this to you,’ and I couldn’t believe it. I was very grateful that he reposted my cover and said very nice things about it. I’m going to treasure it for life. It’s the prettiest pink guitar.”

Rosé also spoke about wanting to try rock music, playing the piano, her relationship with her pet dog, Hank, and about BLACKPINK’s fifth debut anniversary.

- Advertisement -

Born Feb 11, 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé, is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea.

She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years.

She made her debut as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the girl group BLACKPINK in Aug 2016 and made her solo debut with her single album R in Mar 2021. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg