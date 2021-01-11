Home News In the Hood Caught on camera: 2 men fighting at Wisma Atria drop-off point

Caught on camera: 2 men fighting at Wisma Atria drop-off point

The one-minute video shows an older man in a blue shirt grabbing a younger man in an orange shirt by the hair and punching him repeatedly

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Singapore – A video of two men fighting at the Wisma Atria drop-off area is circulating online, leading to their arrest for affray, among other suspected offences.

On Saturday (Jan 9), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video with the caption, “Old one fight young one outside Wisma.” The video has been shared across numerous social media sites since posting.

The one-minute video shows an older man in a blue shirt grabbing a younger man in an orange shirt by the hair. The man in blue places the other man’s head near the ground before punching him repeatedly.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

The man in orange eventually gets his bearings and stands up while the older man tries to kick him.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

The younger man, whose face is bloodied, positions himself to counterattack but the man in blue lunges at him first. At this moment, the younger man retreats and goes back inside what appears to be his vehicle behind the scene of the fight.

Meanwhile, the man in blue continues shouting and pointing to the man in orange while looking at nearby witnesses.

As the man in orange was barefoot during the fight, he steps back out to collect his slippers before returning to his car and closing the door.

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

According to a mothership.sg report, the Singapore Police Force was alerted to a fight at a taxi stand at 435 Orchard Road, Wisma Atria’s location, at 10:53 am on Jan 9.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for affray, criminal intimidation, possession of an offensive weapon, and suspected drug-related offences. He was sent to Singapore General Hospital for medical attention.

Consequently, the police also arrested a 50-year-old man for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing.

