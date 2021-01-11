Home News In the Hood Junction 8 ceiling board falls on teen's head, causing him 'excruciating pain'

"While sitting there, a chunk of the ceiling fell on my head! I was so shocked and in excruciating pain, as it fell directly on my head," said the teenager

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sgfollowsall

Singapore – A ceiling board at Junction 8 mall fell on a 17-year-old’s head causing him much pain, resulting in an overnight hospital stay.

Instagram page sgfollowsall uploaded a post on Friday (Jan 8) of an incident shared by a follower. A group of friends were at Junction 8 on Jan 5 to have lunch and sit by the play area at the third level.

“While sitting there, a chunk of the ceiling fell on my head!” said the contributor. “I was so shocked and in excruciating pain, as it fell directly on my head.”

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sgfollowsall

The teen’s friends then went to the mall’s management office for assistance and complained to them about what happened.

“A middle-aged man came out and asked if I was ok. I said no while holding my head as I was still in pain,” the teen recalled. The man alleged replied with, “ok.”

“He didn’t offer any help” and went to get the group some drinks. “After doing that, he just sent us off.”

“As a 17-year-old, I didn’t know what to do or say at the moment, so I didn’t really fight back or say anything. On top of that, I was already in a lot of suffering, so I went home thinking I could sleep it off.”

According to the post, the teen woke up in the middle of the night due to “unbearable amounts of pain.” He decided not to tell his mom in fear of what she might say. Instead, he visited the polyclinic the following morning.

The teen was referred to the hospital. “I had to inform my mom of what had happened, and I was admitted the same day. I had to do some tests, X-rays and given some painkillers as I was in a lot of pain.” The teen was discharged the next day.

The post had photos of the teen while in a cast at the hospital.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/sgfollowsall

He noted that he was still experiencing headaches, and his head was still swollen.

“And now, I constantly look up because I have a phobia that the ceiling is gonna fall on my head again.”

According to AsiaOne’s queries, the mall was alerted to the incident. “They appeared well at the time of the incident,” said a representative. “Hence, we are concerned to learn that one of them was not feeling well as a result of the incident.”

Junction 8 had reached out to the teen to extend assistance where needed.

In a separate report by Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the ceiling hole had been patched up and covered with a fresh coat of paint since the incident.

